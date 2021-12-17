Arvest Bank and Visa announce sweepstakes winner

TULSA – Arvest Bank announced the winner of its $10,000 VISA Sweepstakes as Alexander J. of Broken Arrow, and he was thrilled to receive the news.
“I’m still in a little bit of shock,” he said. “Thank you to Arvest Bank and Visa for a wonderful surprise and even better prize.”
Arvest customers were automatically entered into the sweepstakes when they made everyday purchases with their Arvest debit card between Sept. 1, to Oct. 31. Customers received one entry each time they used their card to make a purchase and a total of five winners were selected.
“Arvest talks a lot about giving back to our customers and communities, and this is certainly a fun way to do that,” said Dawn Fender, branch manager at Arvest’s Lynn Lane location. “We are thrilled for Alexander and also thank Visa for helping make this prize possible, especially during the holiday season.”
