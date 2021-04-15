Arvest Bank chosen ‘World’s Best’ for third consecutive year

TULSA – Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks” for the third consecutive year. The honor is based on customer feedback.
Arvest ranked among the top 10 on the list of U.S. banks for the second consecutive year. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website. Forbes produced its “World’s Best Banks” list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 43,000 bank customers across the world.
“Recognition based on customer feedback is especially gratifying and we owe a special thank-you to our customers for their patience during the past year and for continuing to give us the opportunity to serve them,” said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa. “Our associates deserve a big thank-you, too, for persevering through so many challenges.
All financial institutions – brick-and-mortar and online-only – offering a checking and/or savings account were considered, and survey participants were asked to identify all banks where they have opened checking or savings accounts. Participants had to rate every bank at which they have – or have had – a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction. Additionally, they had to rate the institutions in five criteria: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services, and financial advice.
This honor is the first Arvest has received from Forbes in 2021. In addition to being part of the last two “World’s Best Banks” lists, Forbes named Arvest one of “America’s Best Large Employers” in both 2017 and 2018, as well as one of “America’s Best Employers for Women” in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.