Arvest Bank hires Armstrong as VP

Arvest Bank has hired Darren Armstrong as a vice president and commercial lender.
Armstrong has more than 14 years of industry experience. In his new role at Arvest, Armstrong will work with business owners to develop commercial relationships and manage loans, working lines of credit, and treasury opportunities, among other responsibilities. He will be based at the Arvest branch at 230 W. Broadway in Muskogee.
Armstrong earned an associate degree in business administration from Connors State College and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Nazarene University. Additionally, he has completed Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer Lending School, Oklahoma Bankers Association Commercial Lending School and American Bankers Association Commercial Lending School.
Armstrong is a Lake Eufaula Association board member and a member of the Checotah Industrial Development Authority, among other civic endeavors. He and his wife, Stacy, live in Warner with their three children.
