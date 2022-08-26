Arvest Bank introduces Braille debit cards for consumers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arvest Bank is pleased to announce it offers Braille debit cards for consumers, another sign of its intentional inclusion efforts.
The cards function the same as a traditional debit card, but feature Braille on the front of the card. Two lines of Braille provide the card number and a third line features the card’s expiration date and three-digit security code.
“We strive every day to create the best experience possible for all our customers,” said Amy Gleason, Arvest’s diversity, equity and inclusion program manager. “We believe these new cards reflect that commitment, as well as our commitment to financial inclusion.”
Braille debit cards for consumers can be ordered at any Arvest branch or by calling (856) 952-9523 and are the latest example of the bank’s efforts to serve the visually impaired. Arvest also offers Braille account statements and ATMs designed with the visually impaired in mind.
Arvest ATMs feature Braille at every touchpoint to help guide visually impaired customers through their interactions. Additionally, headphones ports are available to provide voice guidance through menu and transaction options until completion.
Arvest was named to Forbes magazine’s “Best Employers for Diversity 2022” list earlier this year and remains committed to intentionally integrating diversity, equity and inclusion efforts as part of the bank’s ongoing transformation in terms of its people, processes, technology and banks.
