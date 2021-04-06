Arvest Bank kicks off 11th year of Million Meals initiative

TULSA – Arvest Bank kicked off its 11th annual Million Meals campaign today and it will continue through May 29. The campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need, and it benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint.
The campaign is particularly needed in Oklahoma, which ranks 5th among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Arvest in Tulsa has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Harvest House, and Meals on Wheels for the duration of the campaign. Arvest has also partnered with the following community organizations:
Muskogee – Muskogee Community Food Pantry
Eufaula – God’s Helping Hands
Tahlequah – CARE Food Pantry
Wagoner – Wagoner Area Neighbors
McAlester – Shared Blessings
Pryor – Northstar/The Storehouse
These organizations will receive monetary donations made in their area from April 5-May 29.
Area residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus or calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.
Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate directly to the bank’s food partners.
“We’re always excited to kick off our Million Meals campaign because helping those in need in our communities is a big part of who we are as an organization,” said Brett Myers, Arvest Bank sales manager in Tulsa. “Our associates are excited to join all of our food partners, our customers and the community to fight hunger, and it’s especially rewarding to know everything we raise stays local.”
Arvest conducts Million Meals in the spring each year due to the fact food banks report an increased need in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend. According to the Food Research & Action Center, only one child participated in the USDA’s Summer Nutrition Programs in July 2019 for every seven children who received a free or reduced-price lunch during the 2018-2019 school year.
Information: arvest.com/millionmeals.
