Arvest Bank partners with Muskogee Community Food Pantry

Arvest Bank, Tulsa, will partner with Muskogee Community Food Pantry for its 11th annual Million Meals campaign, a two-month, bank-wide effort to provide one million meals or more to those in need within the bank’s footprint.
Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised a 10-year total of 17,068,971 meals, which includes more than $3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
Muskogee Community Food Pantry will receive monetary donations made in Muskogee from April 5-May 29. Muskogee residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Muskogee or calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.
