Arvest Bank releases Credit Card Division growth figures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arvest Bank announced that its credit card division generated record sales volume in merchant services for 2021.
Arvest Merchant Services provides a variety of solutions that allows business customers throughout the bank’s four-state footprint to accept credit and debit cards. Additionally, local merchant relationship advisers provide dedicated support to their customers.
In 2021, Arvest Merchant Services posted records in both transaction count (4.7 million) and sales volume ($968.8 million). Those totals are up 29.5 percent and 19.3 percent, respectively, over 2020.
“We are proud of the growth last year, which can be attributed to a variety of factors,” said Lorrie Madden, president of Arvest’s credit card division. “One of the most significant in terms of merchant purchase volume was the increased move from purchases made with cash and checks to purchases made with a card and, specifically, tap-to-pay or contactless purchases. It seems the pandemic increased customers’ willingness to use these capabilities and minimize the need to touch devices and have others handle their cards."
