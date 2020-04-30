TULSA — Arvest Bank ranks highest among its peers in customer satisfaction with retail banking in both the Southwest and South Central Regions, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study released April 30.
The study is conducted annually to measure banking consumers’ satisfaction with their financial institutions, and those institutions are then ranked according to J.D. Power’s scoring system. It was conducted with more than 90,000 banking consumers across 11 regions.
Arvest now has a total of 16 J.D. Power wins in the last 12 years: Southeast (2009), South Central (2010, 2012-2015, 2019-2020) and Southwest (2010-2016 and 2020).
The bank’s score of 851 this year in the Southwest Region is 41 points higher than the region average and seven points higher than the nearest competitor.
“This honor reflects the commitment our associates show every day and is so rewarding because it’s based primarily on the experience we provide our customers across a variety of channels,” said Kirk Hays, president for Arvest in Tulsa. “Considering the circumstances we all are operating under, and the role we are playing to help a lot of our customers through some trying times, it also feels like an extra dose of inspiration.”
The survey measures satisfaction in six factors: channel activities, communication and advice, convenience, new account opening, problem resolution, and products and fees. Arvest received the highest scores in the Southwest Region in four factors: channel activities, communication and advice, convenience, and products and fees. The region consists of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming.
In the South Central Region, which consists of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, Arvest scored the highest in communication and advice, convenience, and products and fees. Arvest’s score of 863 is 33 points higher than the region average and 15 points ahead of its nearest competitor.
Arvest did not meet the minimum total assets requirement in the Midwest Region which includes Kansas and Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.