Fostering Hope’s efforts to provide foster children a safe and friendly place to await placement has received a boost in the form of a $10,000 donation by the Arvest Foundation.
Fostering Hope exists to meet the needs of foster children in Oklahoma by providing them with essential supplies and, more recently, a temporary place to live. The new Fostering Hope House will provide a respite space, including bathing facilities and a kitchen, for children awaiting placement.
“We are grateful to the Arvest Foundation for this generous gift,” said Annie Czaruk, director of Fostering Hope and Fostering Hope House. “It can be a traumatic time when children are placed in foster care, and our job is to make that time less frightening. We also want to provide a safe, friendly environment, and this donation will help us achieve that.”
“We are so pleased to make this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the work of Fostering Hope, which provides such a vital service in our area,” said Greg Eby, community bank president for Arvest Bank in Muskogee. “We understand the challenges children in foster care face, and we are happy to try to make their experiences a little better. This donation is just one of many we have made throughout the area, and we trust it demonstrates the foundation’s ongoing commitment to the children in the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.