Arvest provides more than 1.6 million meals

Arvest Bank launched its annual Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves two months ago. The bank announced that with the help of customers and community members, it has exceeded the campaign goal by raising enough money for more than 1.68 million meals.
In Muskogee, Arvest partnered with Muskogee Community Food Pantry for the campaign. The organization received all local donations, and this year 9,231 total meals were provided in Muskogee. All money raised through this campaign directly benefitted 90-plus organizations feeding local communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
Launched in 2011, Arvest’s Million Meals campaigns have raised an 11-year total of 18,749,881 meals, which includes more than $3.3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
This year’s campaign total of 1,680,910 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members from April 5-May 29. The success of the campaign is especially meaningful as summer approaches because many children will be without the meals they ordinarily receive at school.
“It is humbling each year to see how our customers, community members and associates rally around this cause,” said Katrina Fine, branch manager of Arvest Bank at Third Street and Broadway. “We could not fight hunger on this scale without all these groups and we thank them for their hard work, dedication and generosity. Helping our neighbors in need is part of Arvest’s commitment to our communities.”
