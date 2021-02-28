Arvest Wealth Management assets exceed $14 billion

LOWELL, Arkansas – Arvest Wealth Management announced that its assets under management surpassed the $14 billion mark as of year-end 2020.
Arvest Wealth Management, which offers wealth management, trust, investment, and insurance products and services, has investment and trust advisers throughout Arvest Bank’s four-state footprint. Arvest Wealth Management recorded revenues of $69 million in 2020 and reported total assets under management of more than $14.4 billion as of Dec. 31.
“2020 was a year when the value of ‘advice’ was on full display,” said Arvest Wealth Management President and CEO Jim King. “COVID-19 caught the world by surprise and sent shockwaves through the financial markets. Our investment and trust advisers embraced a rapid rollout of new communications technology and provided their customers with much-needed guidance."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.