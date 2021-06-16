Homophobic slurs hurled along with death threats during the assault of a local convenience store clerk triggered a push for an ordinance that would protect against hate crimes based on sexual orientation and gender identity or orientation.
Chase Lowe summoned police to the store after a customer cursed him and threatened to kill him. Lowe said the slang language used made it clear to "pretty much everyone other than the police in Oklahoma" that this was "a hate crime."
Austin Ray, a friend, said Lowe filed a police report, but the responding officer said nothing could be done "because LGBTQ residents are not covered under a hate crime ordinance." Ray said that needs to change, and "we are very much looking forward to trying to change the law during Pride Month."
"I contacted the mayor of Muskogee, and he was really receptive to the idea of trying to get some type of ordinance passed," Ray said. "The mayor responded promptly and said, 'Let's try to get the situation fixed as soon as possible.'"
Oklahoma is one of 29 states that have no laws with express protections for those who identify as LGBTQ. Local ordinances in Norman, according to Movement Advancement Project, protect the LGBTQ community against discrimination in housing.
The city of Tulsa adopted a hate-crime ordinance in 2020 that identifies gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression as protected classes. Tulsa's ordinance extends protections to victims of hate crimes that don't rise to the level of a felony when the act is motivated by religion, race, national origin or disabilities.
Scotty Otwell, president of Muskogee Equality, said the local chapter of Oklahomans for Equality hope to persuade Mayor Marlon Coleman to support an ordinance similar to what was adopted in Tulsa.
"Muskogee doesn't have a hate crimes bill, and that is just something that we can't accept," Otwell said. "We're going to contact the mayor and ... see if we can hash this out — really help some people in the future so they don't have to deal with the same situations we've dealt with our whole lives."
Coleman said the city attorney's office is exploring available "options within the limitations of the charter." He said the city is "awaiting the results of an investigation" being conducted by the Muscogee Nation before action is taken.
"My responsibility is to be certain that all 38,000-plus residents enjoy their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in the greatest country in the world," Coleman said. "That includes making sure that for those who choose Muskogee to live, work and play, hate crimes of any type are unacceptable."
Otwell said while there is a need for a state law that protects the LGBTQ community against hate crimes, action starts at the local level.
"We're watching what Tulsa is doing — what Norman has done — and we see what we can do to make our little corner of the world better," Otwell said. "That's the building blocks right there."
