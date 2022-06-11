Assessor introduces free online public records search

Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean announced on Friday free online access to real property records at actDataScout.com.
Users may search property records, view ownership and property details, and locate properties with an aerial map. Records will be available online via computers and mobile devices.
Access is available pursuant to an agreement Dean struck with DataScout LLC, a GovTech applications development firm. The web-based data solutions provider will host and maintain the website and records at actDataScout.com.
The website is an informational portal to the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office. The Public search has been significantly enhanced to keep up with technological advancements.
The search features associated with the Public version fulfill the needs of most people who visit the website to conduct general searches. Public users will have access to advanced mapping capabilities available through the DataScout OneMap viewer.
The OneMap integrates Google base maps with reference layers, measuring tools, a "Locate Me" feature for mobile devices and print functions. Geared toward real estate professionals, actDataScout "Pro" search has more than 30 search fields and allows up to 500 parcel card views, access to the DataScout OneMap viewer, and more.
INFORMATION: Call (918) 682-8781 or email appraiser_orange@yahoo.com.
