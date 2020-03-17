Muskogee County Assessor Ron Dean said taxpayers who want a hearing to address concerns regarding increased valuation of property can get due process over the telephone.
Dean's office mailed about 13,000 notices about two weeks ago to taxpayers who will see the assessed value of their property increase this year. Those taxpayers have a right to an informal hearing during a 30-day period that ends April 6.
Those hearings can be conducted by telephone. Dean said as the risks of exposure to the novel coronavirus continue to escalate, telephonic hearings would help prevent community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
"The due process they have according to statute is going to be held, and if they request an in-person hearing, we are there to do that," Dean said. "But those hearings can be conducted by phone as well to cut down on the traffic through the building."
Those who want to schedule a telephonic hearing may call the Muskogee County Assessor's Office: (918) 682-8781.
