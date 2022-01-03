Assessor's appraiser celebrates new year with retirement

Roger Berryman, an appraiser at Muskogee County Assessor's Office retired as he rang out the year in December, opting for his fishing holes rather than mapping tools.
Assessor Ron Dean said Berryman "played a huge role" in the technological advances made in the office. He also said Berryman has been a great help educating the public about the new technology being used.
"All that knowledge he will take with him — you can't just put it in a book and hand it off to the next person," Dean said of Berryman's retirement. "You can't just plug someone else in and replace the institutional knowledge that is lost when people like that retire."
Berryman said he worked at Acme Engineering for 30 years before he joined the Muskogee County Assessor's Office, where he has worked the past 15 years. In addition to his work as an appraiser, he has helped with the transition to digital mapping and the implementation of other technology.
"I've really enjoyed my time here, and I appreciate y'all taking me in," Berryman said during a retirement party on Thursday. "I'm kind of looking forward to the next chapter — it's a little bit unnerving exactly what that's going to be, but I think it's going to be all right."
Dean lauded Berryman's work ethic, saying he "gets up every morning with the intent of doing better than yesterday, and just simply doing what's right." Dean, who worked with Berryman in the field before he was elected assessor, said Berryman always treats people "with respect, with dignity and with a helping hand."
"Being dependable, being responsible, being helpful. Being honest, a man of integrity," Dean said, describing Berryman's character. "I'm proud to know him. I'm proud to call him my friend and brother."
