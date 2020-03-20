The federal government has announced hardship programs to help homeowners who have been directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus and are struggling to make their mortgage payments. The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, encourages homeowners adversely impacted by the coronavirus who are having difficulty paying their mortgages to reach out to their mortgage servicers as soon as possible. As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau advises, “you can find the number for your mortgage servicer on your monthly mortgage statement or coupon book.”
FHFA has established a dedicated webpage with relevant updates and resources available here: http://www.fhfa.gov/coronavirus
Additionally, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can be reached at:
• Call 1-800-2FANNIE (1-800-232-6643).
• Call 1-800-FREDDIE (1-800-373-3343).
