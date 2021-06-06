Assistant city manager hired

Jennifer Swezey was recently hired as the assistant city manager for the City of Muskogee. She brings with her 17 years of experience, with the last 10 in local government. She most recently served as the Communications and Media Relations manager for the City of Broken Arrow.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Muskogee,” Swezey said. “I look forward to working with the city manager and City Council to achieve their goals and help tell the stories of what Muskogee has to offer.”
Swezey holds a bachelor of science in marketing degree from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Arts degree in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma.
As assistant manager, she will oversee the Muskogee Animal Shelter, Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport, Muskogee Civic Center, and the city departments of information technology, cemetery, inspections, fleet, planning, code enforcement, human resources and facilities. Swezey replaces Gary Garvin, who retired after 36 years of service with the City of Muskogee.
“I love the size of this town,” Swezey said. “There’s so much opportunity here and it has such a great history and foundation. Muskogee has a bright future and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”
