Assistant fire marshal's demands almost finished at Greenleaf

Muskogee Assistant Fire Marshal Mike Haley gave Greenleaf Apartments two weeks to get its house in order.
The new management at the complex, 715 S. York St., hit the ground running, and Haley said the work is almost complete.
"As of last Friday, the alarm system and all fire doors with the exception of two have been fixed," Haley said. "The two fire doors will be fixed this week."
The ultimatum was delivered because of the results of a poor fire safety report in March and a fire that occurred in early June, which alerted inspectors to the fact that the violations in the report had not been corrected.
Haley told Marcrum Management in mid-July that the violations in the report were to be corrected or fines would be assessed. Marcrum began almost immediately addressing the situation.
One main fault was the complex was to be on a 24/7 monitoring system. Haley was told by the former manager at Greenleaf that it was, but when Haley called York Electronic Systems who were monitoring the system, he was informed that Greenleaf wasn't being monitored because York had not been paid.
Once Marcrum found out that the former manager was not honest with Haley, the company dismissed the manager and hired a third-party company to monitor the system, one which Haley said "is going to be verifiable."
"I have allowed them to stop the 24/7 fire watch with the understanding that someone will be designated to shut the two fire doors or just simply leave them closed until fixed," Haley said. "Leaving the two closed would be the best option."
Haley also said that with the alarm system fixed and monitoring, there will be "a good amount of false alarms at first until the residents get used to having to be careful with their cooking and use of other smoke-producing materials such as cigarettes, incense etc."
And he said the false alarms have begun.
"The fire department has responded to approximately five false alarms there already," Haley said. "The city does have a nuisance alarm ordinance that can result in fines to a resident if they continue to cause false alarms. We are going to be as helpful as possible during this learning stage for everyone."
Haley also complimented the management at the complex.
"New Greenleaf management and management in Birmingham, Alabama, have been completely understanding and willing to remedy the problem."
