During its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Board of Trustees took the following action:
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 14 meeting.
• Approved payroll paid on Sept. 25 in the amount of $59,747.14.
• Approved pre-approval of payroll to be paid Oct. 9 in the estimated amount of $46,000.
• Approved payment of claims for all departments.
• Approved repaving Willey Road south of U.S. 62 to Oklahoma 10 in cooperation with Muskogee County and the Cherokee Nation.
• Approved sketch plan for Arcon Inc. (McDonald’s) at 1509 S. Ross St. in Fort Gibson. Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on January 6, 2020.
• Approved Lot split at 1509 S. Ross St. in Fort Gibson (McDonald’s). Recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Board on July 20, 2020.
• Accepted report on August 2020 Financials.
• Accepted August 2020 Police Department Report.
• Accepted August 2020 Fire Department Report.
• Agreed to continue supporting Lake Area United Way.
• Took no action on reducing the speed limit on Lee Street at U.S. 62 from 45 mph to 35 mph.
• Approved donation of old body cameras to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigation Division.
• Approved amendments to Ordinance Title 7, Chapter 10, Section 7-10-6 (C), pertaining to using wrecker services within the city limits to impound vehicles.
4. RESOLUTIONS.
A. Approved Resolution 2020-005, updating the agreement establishing Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Fort Gibson Utility Authority took the following action
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
• Approved minutes of the Sept. 14 meeting.
• Approved payroll paid on Sept. 25 in the amount of $47,366.21.
• Pre-approved payroll to be paid Oct. 9 in the estimated amount of $40,000.
• Approved payment of claims for all departments.
3. ITEMS OF BUSINESS FOR DISCUSSION AND/OR DECISION:
A. Discussion, decision and/or take action regarding items removed from the Consent Agenda.
B. Approved presentation of August 2020 financials.
C. Approved Resolution 2020-004, amending the agreement establishing OMAG.
