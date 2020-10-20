At a glance: Muskogee City Council and Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 5 meeting.
• Approved city of Muskogee Historic District Unified Design Guidelines.
• No action taken following a report from Historic Preservation Commission projects about the Certified Local Government Grant Funds.
• Approved mutual aid agreement between the Muskogee Fire Department and Camp Gruber.
• No action taken following the presentation of information regarding drainage issues within Eagle Crest Addition.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 5 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Sept. 26 through Oct. 9.
• Approved contract with Morgan Services Co. LLC dba Morgan Towing & Recovery for towing city vehicles and equipment.
• Approved application for final payment to McClure Energy Solutions in the amount of $40,055.68 for Tank Mixing & Aeration Improvements at Honor Heights and Radio Hill reservoirs.
• Approved lowest and best bid from Whittinghill Disposal Services Inc. in the amount of $2.19 a square foot for the Community Development Block Grant and City of Muskogee Foundation Demolition Project Bid Group 41.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Rejected by a 5-4 vote an amendment to Resolution No. 2801, mandating the use of masks in public places when social distancing is not possible.
• Approved Resolution No. 2834, amending the fiscal year 2021 budget to provide for additional revenues and expenditures to the Hotel Motel Fund, Muskogee Redevelopment Authority, Muskogee Civic Center, and Hatbox Enterprise funds.
• No action taken after the presentation of a report from the Muskogee Police Department, recognizing community members who assisted during an Oct. 7 armed robbery.
