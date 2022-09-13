At a glance — Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority

During regular meeting of the Muskogee Municipal Authority and the Muskogee City Council on Monday, city councilors took the following action:
MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Approved:
• Minutes of the Aug. 8, 2022 meeting and claims for the month anding Aug. 31, 2022.
• • •
CITY COUNCIL
Approved:
• Minutes of special City Council meeting of Aug. 15, 2022 and regular City Council meeting Aug. 22, 2022.
• Request submitted by Troy Sanders and Daryl Anderson Logan (applicants) for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana processing facility within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically a property located at 215 S. B Street.
• Request submitted by James Styres (applicant) for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically a property located at 420 N. 32nd St.
• Receive report for past year activities in accordance with the agreement, as well as, consider approval of renewing a contract with Muskogee Main Street Inc.
• Resolution No. 2912, supporting Main Street Muskogee's 2022-2023 participation with the Oklahoma Main Street Center.
• Amendment to the Agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for FY2022-2023, to include CDBG and other grant administration services.
• Declaring Recycle Center FEMA Trailer surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the City Manager to dispose of said property.
• Applying matching grant funds for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, totaling $12,500.
• Appointment of Dr. Tracy Hoos to the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Cedric Johnson, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2027.
• Appointment of Alexis Wallace to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.
• Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, conveyance of an offer to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
• Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, collective bargaining agreement for years 2022 and 2023 with International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57.
• Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, a economic proposal to entice development within the Northwest Quadrant of the City of Muskogee and direct staff to bring back proposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.