At a glance — Muskogee City Council, Municipal Authority

During regular meeting of the Muskogee Municipal Authority and the Muskogee City Council on Monday, city councilors took the following action:

MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY

Approved:

• Minutes of the Aug. 8, 2022 meeting and claims for the month anding Aug. 31, 2022.

•   •   •

CITY COUNCIL

Approved:

• Minutes of special City Council meeting of Aug. 15, 2022 and regular City Council meeting Aug. 22, 2022.

• Request submitted by Troy Sanders and Daryl Anderson Logan (applicants) for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana processing facility within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically a property located at 215 S. B Street.

• Request submitted by James Styres (applicant) for a Specific Use Permit to allow for a Medical Marijuana Dispensary within the C-2, General Commercial District, more specifically a property located at 420 N. 32nd St.

• Receive report for past year activities in accordance with the agreement, as well as, consider approval of renewing a contract with Muskogee Main Street Inc.

• Resolution No. 2912, supporting Main Street Muskogee's 2022-2023 participation with the Oklahoma Main Street Center.

• Amendment to the Agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for FY2022-2023, to include CDBG and other grant administration services.

• Declaring Recycle Center FEMA Trailer surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the City Manager to dispose of said property.

• Applying matching grant funds for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, totaling $12,500.

• Appointment of Dr. Tracy Hoos to the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, to serve a five (5) year term, filling the expired term of Cedric Johnson, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on July 31, 2027.

• Appointment of Alexis Wallace to the Board of Adjustment, to serve a three (3) year term, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending on August 31, 2025.

• Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, conveyance of an offer to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.

• Pursuant to Section 307B.2, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, collective bargaining agreement for years 2022 and 2023 with International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57.

• Pursuant to Section 307 C.11, Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, a economic proposal to entice development within the Northwest Quadrant of the City of Muskogee and direct staff to bring back proposal. 

