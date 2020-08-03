At a glance: Muskogee City Council Public Work and Finance Committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of July 20 meeting.
• Approved amended Council Policy 3-6-3, Sexual Harassment and General Harassment Policy.
• Approved appointment of Sharon Champlin to a five-year term on the Roxy Theater Community Trust, replacing Kim Lynch, beginning Aug. 1.
• Approved appointment of Stephanie Morgan to a three-year term on the War Memorial Trust Authority, replacing Donald Wardlow, beginning Sept. 1.
• Approved appointment of Corey Sisson to serve on the Muskogee Industrial Trust, filling the expired term of Mike Leonard beginning Aug. 1 and ending July 31, 2026.
• Approved reappointment of Latisha Dawkins to a five-year term on the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority beginning Aug. 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of July 20 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments July 11 through July 24.
• Approved professional design services agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates to provide a Transit, Sidewalk, Trail and Bikeway Master Plan for the city of Muskogee as recommended by staff and the AIM Infrastructure Committee.
• Approved bids for street maintenance and infrastructure projects as follows: 1) APAC Central in the amount of $1,493,102.50 for Mill and Overlay on South East Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 2) Vance Brothers in the amount of $309,947.90 for Micro-surfacing on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; 3) Ross Construction in the amount of $85,804.40 for alternate striping on the Southeast Zone Street Rehabilitation Project; and 4) Cook Construction in the amount of $889,600 for infrastructure installation on the Walnut Creek Development Project.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Took no action following the presentation of information about the local impact of COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation efforts in Muskogee.
