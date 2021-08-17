At a glance: Muskogee City Council Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved minutes of the Aug. 2 meeting.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about rising number of COVID-19 in Muskogee, increased number of fatalities among COVID-19 patients within the city, and concerns about increased hospitalization rates — almost all among the unvaccinated.
• Approved Resolution No. 2870, declaring 60, two-yard dumpers to be surplus to the city's needs and authorizing the city manager to dispose of the same.
• Approved proposal to remove traffic signals at North Seventh Street and Broadway, replacing them with four-way stop signs, as recommended by Traffic Engineering Consultants.
• Approved interagency contract with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for the provision of a Household Waste Collection Event for an amount not to exceed $30,000.
• Approved interlocal agreement with the Board of Muskogee County Commissioners for street improvements at 53rd Street South.
• Approved lowest and best bid to Daris Contractors LLC in the amount of $1,207,200 for Raw Water Pump Station Rehabilitation.
• Approved appointment of Bill Shelby to the Muskogee Industrial Trust for a six-year term, filling the expired term of Billy Taylor, beginning Aug. 1.
• Approved appointment of Dorian Scotto to the Board of Adjustment for a three-year term, filling the expired term of Russell Sain, beginning Oct. 1.
• Approved appointment of Tracy Cole to a five-year term with Muskogee Tourism Authority beginning Aug. 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Aug. 2 meeting.
• Approved addendum to retainer agreement for professional services with Animal Medical Center dated June 12, 2017, modifying the rate charged for spay, neuter and other services.
• Approved retainer agreement for professional services with the Oklahoma Humane Society for veterinary services, specifically spay or neutering of cats and dogs for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program as outlined in Ordinance No. 4088-A.
• Approved Resolution No. 2863, adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Animal Regulations).
• Approved application from the Roxy Theater Community Trust for matching grant funds totaling $2,500.
• Approved proposal from Digi Security Systems to replace the security camera system at Muskogee Police Department for an amount not to exceed $70,000.
• Struck from the agenda the presentation of a report about the status of the condition of the Royal Casket Building, 302 N. Main, an issue discussed during an emergency meeting of Muskogee City Council.
