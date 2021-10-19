At a glance: Muskogee City Council — Public Works and Finance Committees

Muskogee city councilors took the following action Monday during regular meetings of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council:
PUBLIC WORKS
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 4 meeting.
• Approved Ordinance 4133-A, rezoning property located on the south side of Peak Boulevard, west of South 24th Street, from R-1, Single Family Residential, to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorizing revisions of the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about Indigenous People's Day activities in Muskogee.
• Took no action following a presentation of proposed Muskogee City Council policies that would govern third-party and city operations of concession stands at the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Approved Resolution No. 2874, designating EST Inc. as the city's bridge inspectors for the period of April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $241,836 to Utility Technology Services for the Automated Meter System Project 2019015.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $46,488.66 to L&L Construction for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Clarifier Repair Project No. 2019022.
• Approved final payment in the amount of $54,343.84 to APAC Central Inc. for SE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 2020007.
• Approved purchase of Model 545 Trailer-Mounted High-Pressure Sewer Cleaner from Statewide Contract SWO193 in the amount of $69,296.91.
• Approved amendments to Muskogee's Adopt-a-Street Program.
• Took no action following a presentation of efforts being taken to reduce the presence of disinfection byproducts in the city's water supply.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 4 regular meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Sept. 25 through Oct. 8.
• Authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute a design contract with Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio Firm for a new fire station that would replace Fire Station No. 5, 1732 N. York St.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Created a committee to organize events in 2022 to commemorate the city's 150th anniversary, appointing Mayor Marlon Coleman and Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout as co-chairs, other councilors as honorary committee members, and Jonita Mullins and Margaret Taylor as committee members.
• Approved Resolution No. 2876, giving notice to the secretary of Muskogee County Election Board, setting a municipal general election date for Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and a runoff election date for Tuesday, April 5, 2022; and all election-related matters pursuant to the Charter of the City of Muskogee and Oklahoma's revised election laws.
