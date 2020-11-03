During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Approve Public Works Committee minutes of Oct. 19 meeting.
• Approved Resolution No. 2835 after convening a public hearing for amendments to the Land Use Map regarding property located at North Third and Martin Luther King streets, from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee, and authorized staff to revise the map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4107-A after convening a public hearing on request to rezone property at 110 W. Martin Luther King Street from I-1, Light Industrial, to CBD, Central Business District, and authorized staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4108-A, closing and vacating a 20-foot utility easement within the Green Country Addition.
• Approved Resolution No. 2836 after convening a public hearing for a request to amend the land use map regarding property located along North C Street, from Callahan Street to Dayton Street, from Single-Family Residential to Downtown Muskogee and authorize staff to revise the map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4109-A after a public hearing for request to rezone 400 N. C Street from R-4, Multi-Family Residential, to CBD, Central Business District, and authorize staff to revise the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved preliminary plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th and Court streets.
• No action taken following presentation of the annual summary of the Industrial Pretreatment Program Performance report.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4110-A, amending Chapter 82, Utilities, Article V, Industrial Pretreatment, by adding Section 82-352, Dental Amalgam Discharge Regulation, Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Struck from consideration Amendment No. 2 to engineering services agreement with Cowan Group Engineering for Project C: Interconnect Waterlines.
• Approved appointment of Janet Thornton to a four-year term on the Parks and Recreation Board, replacing John Winters, beginning Nov. 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Oct. 19 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Oct. 10 through Oct. 23.
• Approved final payment to Vance Brother Inc. for Micro-Surfacing Southwest Zone Project No. 2019008.
• Approved amendment to the medical plan under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modification to be incorporated into the Plan Document, Summary Plan Description and Benefit Summary Sheet, as required, and authorizing the city manager or his designee to execute all necessary documents for implementation purposes.
• Approved amendment to the contract with Hilldale Public Schools for law enforcement services and school resource functions and authorization for the city manager to execute the amendment.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Took no action after the presentation of a report showing new COVID-19 cases increased again locally after a one-week decline in Muskogee.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4043-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Amending Chapter 91, Public Trusts, Article I, Establishment and Recognition, by Amending Section 9-102, Roxy Theater Community Trust, changing name to Muskogee Tourism Authority and adopting Amendment to Indenture; Providing for Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report on the status of early voting at the Muskogee Civic Center and expression of encouragement for voter participation in the Nov. 3 election.
• No action was taken on matters pertaining to economic development within the urban renewal project area after a proposal that included a possible sales or purchase agreement for the development of certain parcels of land was discussed during an executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.