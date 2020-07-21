At a glance: Muskogee City Council Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of July 6, 2020.
• Approved Resolution No. 2820, amending the Land Use Map regarding property located in the 600 Block of South Main, more particularly described in the Resolution from Local Commercial to Multi-Family Residential.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4097-A, rezoning the North 79 feet of Lot 16, Block 62, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-5, Mobile Home Residential to R-4, Multi-Family Residential, and authorizing staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4101-A, rezoning 600 N. Main St., more particularly described in the ordinance, from I-1, Light Industrial to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved preliminary and final plat of Scott Towers Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.98 acres, located at 3217 N. 32nd St.
• Approved request for a subterranean anchor easement to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
• Approved appointment of John Schilt to a four-year term with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.
• Approved appointment of David P. Jones to a four-year term with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.
• Approved appointment of Tim Wheeler to a four-year term with the Muskogee City-County Port Authority beginning Sept. 1.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of July 6 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from June 2 through July 10.
• Approved contract with Hilldale Public Schools to furnish two uniformed officers to provide law enforcement security functions and act as the School Resource Officers for the school district campuses.
• Approved cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the city and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the community.
• Forwarded to City Council without recommendation a cooperative agreement with Muskogee County Public Transit Authority to provide public transportation services within the municipal boundaries.
• Took no action on proposed Change Order No. 2 to construction contract with McGuire Brothers for the 30-inch Water Line Improvements Project, for a relocation of an 8-inch conflicting waterline.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Approved Resolution No. 2822 of the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma (the “city”) approving the incurrence of indebtedness by the Muskogee Municipal Authority (the “authority”) issuing its sales tax revenue note, series 2020 (the “note”); providing that the organizational document creating the authority is subject to the provisions of the note indenture, authorizing the issuance of said note; waiving competitive bidding with respect to the sale of said note and approving the proceedings of the authority pertaining to the sale of said note; approving and authorizing a sales tax agreement by and between the city and the authority pertaining to the year-to-year pledge of certain sales and use tax revenues; establishing the city’s reasonable expectation with respect to the issuance of tax-exempt obligations by or on behalf of said city in calendar year 2020, and designating the note as a qualified tax-exempt obligation; and containing other provisions relating thereto, or take other necessary action.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4103-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 74, Taxation, Article VIII, Use Tax, by amending Section 74-236, Dedication and Apportionment, Modifying Apportionment of a Portion of the Tax for Debt Service on Certain Obligations Issued on behalf of the City by the Muskogee Municipal Authority; Providing for Repealer, Severability, and Declaring an Emergency.
• Approved amendment to City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803, adopting recommendation of task force that all residents be “encouraged to wear face coverings, in accordance with CDC guidelines, when out in public or entering a place where there are, or are expected to be, individuals outside their family unit or household.” The amendment also authorizes city manager to utilize emergency funding for the purchase of face coverings for any resident who requests one necessary for compliance.
