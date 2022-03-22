During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of March 7 regular meeting.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4156-A, rezoning property located at 3811 Boston St. from R-5, Mobile Home, to C-1, Local Commercial, and revising the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved request to engage the services of a third-party contractor to assist with code and parking enforcement.
• Authorized the mayor to prepare and submit a letter of support for the Muskogee City-County Port Authority's application for American Rescue Plan Act funding to support projects within the city of Muskogee County.
• Approved bids for mowing projects within the Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
• Approved appointment of Gary Wright to serve a four-year term with the Airport Board beginning March 1, succeeding Tyler Hammons.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of March 7 regular meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Feb. 26 through March 11.
• Tabled until March 28 consideration of Resolution No. 2894, authorizing certain modifications to the medical plan under the City of Muskogee Employee Benefit Plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the Plan Documents, Summary Plan Descriptions and Benefit Summary Sheets, as well as, approval of Resolution No. 2895 approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Benefit Program Application and required addendums, PBM Termination Letter, Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, Prime Therapeutics Required Documents, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1, 2022, and authorizing the city manager, or his designee, to execute all necessary documents for renewal and implementation purposes.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Rejected a motion to deny Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S.York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Agriculture Residential, and allowed applicant to withdraw application.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4159-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Adding Chapter 3, City Council Ethics, Article II, Ethics; Section 3-8, General Policy; Section 3-9, Conflict Of Interest; Section 3-10, Use And Disclosure Of Information Prohibited; Section 3-11, Use of Cellular Phones And Recording Devices Prohibited; Section 3-12, Positive Work Place Environment; Section 3-13, Ethics Advisory Committee: Creation And Structure; Section 3-14, Participation In Ethics Investigations; Section 3-15, Violation; Adding Repealer, Severability, Codification, And Declaring an Emergency.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session four lawsuits styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371, all filed in the Muskogee County District Court.
• No action taken after discussing a pending claim or action by KW Premier Properties LLC and providing direction to the city attorney during an executive session.
• No action taken after deciding not to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller during an executive session.
• No action taken after deciding not to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Attorney Roy D. Tucker during an executive session.
• No action taken after deciding not to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Clerk Tammy L. Tracy during an executive.
• No action taken after deciding not to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of Municipal Judge Toni Bradley-Smith during an executive session.
