At a glance: Muskogee City Council Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of May 4 meeting.
• Approved Resolution No. 2811, declaring a parcel of property located within the 900 block of Choctaw Street as surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing conveyance of said property for $365 to applicants Hannah Clairday and Anthony Bellah.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of May 4, 2020.
• Approved claims for all departments from April 25 through May 08.
• Approved Resolution No. 2810, declaring items of personal property presently in the city’s possession surplus to its needs and authorizing the city manager to offer for sale or dispose of the same, all as per the attached list.
• Approved recommendation to award lowest best bid to Heartland Property Maintenance for the weed abatement contract in the amount of $0.006 per square foot for mowing, $27.50 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, $12.50 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up of structures, and no charge for spraying of weeds.
• Approved Change Order No. 1 to construction contract with L&L Construction Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Plant rehabilitation emergency clarifier repairs, to replace gravity thickener bridge, modify clarifier sludge piping, repair gravity thickener valves and piping, and replace chlorine equipment, in an additional amount of $83,853 with a time extension of 60 additional days.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Took no action following presentation of a report about the COVID-19 pandemic, its local impact and mitigation response.
• Approved recommendation to accept in-kind donation of a Bloodhound puppy, valued at $1,500 for use by the Muskogee Police Department pursuant to a donation from Bluegrass Bloodhounds.
• Approved request for honorary street naming, designating a portion of South 14th Street between Fremont Avenue and Georgetown Avenue as “Rev. Dr. Ray K. Gaines Avenue.”
• Approve memorandum of understanding with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95, modification to promotional process for position of sergeant.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session ongoing negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session ongoing negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57.
