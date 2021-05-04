During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
Consider:
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of April 19.
• Approved Ordinance 4118-A, rezoning property addressed as 504 Kershaw Drive from R-1, Single Family Residential, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing the revision of zoning map to reflect said change if necessary.
• No action taken after motion in support of Ordinance No. 4122-A, amending Muskogee Code of Ordinances to allow city councilors to attend executive sessions of some board and commission meetings by virtue of their positions died due to the lack of support from a second councilor.
• No action taken after discussing Council Policy 1-7, and the need to update policies governing city-tribal relations.
• Approved an increase the total bid amount not to exceed $3.4 million to Rosscon LLC for the Northeast Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 20200008.
• Approved lowest and best bid to Cook Consulting in the amount of $1,341,261.50 for 30-inch Waterline Interconnect Part B Project, Project No. DWSRF P40-1021607-02.
• Accepted the recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.51 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.235 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.369 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.275 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.5108 per pound to Evoqua Water Technologies; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.145 per pound to Water Tech Inc., or take other necessary action.
• Took no action following a presentation of Annual Phase II Storm Water Report for permitted MS4 Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems, which was submitted March 1 to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
• Struck from the agenda the presentation of report about the status of the 24th Street reconstruction project.
• Took no action following the presentation of report about the status of the demolition of property located at 534 S. 32nd St.
FINANCE AGENDA
Consider:
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of April 19.
• Approved claims for all city departments from April 10 through April 23.
• Approved Resolution No. 2858, declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the city to be surplus to its needs and authorizing the city manager to offer the same for sale or disposal.
• Approved Muskogee Police Department's request to apply for the FY 2021 First Responders-Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act Grant.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Consider:
• Established an annual performance evaluation schedule for City Council appointees.
• Authorized city attorney to settle the tort claim filed by John Weber within the terms of an undisclosed amount discussed during executive session and the filing of a friendly suit if necessary.
• Took no action after discussing matters pertaining to economic development in the northwest quadrant of the city during an executive session and directing staff to collect additional information.
