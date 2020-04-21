During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of the Muskogee City Council, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of April 6.
• Rejected request to post a law enforcement officer at the interior entry to City Hall during meetings of the City Council and its Public Works and Finance committees.
• Took no action after a report was presented regarding progress of the North 24th Street Reconstruction Project.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of April 6.
• Approved claims for all city departments March 28 through April 10.
• Approved recommendation to reject bids submitted for the Rehabilitation and Revitalization Program repairs of five dwellings.
• Authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Holloway Updike & Bellen Consulting Engineers for an amount not to exceed $25,000 to provide assistance with paperwork and documentation required by FEMA for disaster aid related to flooding at the Water Treatment and Wastewater Treatment Plants.
• Forwarded without recommendation a request that the city manager be authorized to negotiate and execute a contract with Arrow Point Solar for the installation, service and monitoring of a 300 kw solar system for the Muskogee Civic Center, for an amount not to exceed $480,800.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Approved amendment to Resolution No. 2801 or City-County Joint Resolution No. 2803.
• Approved Joint Resolution No. 2809, creating the City-County Joint Economic Recovery Task Force, formulating duties, establishing membership.
• Approved Resolution No. 2806, authorizing certain modifications to the medical and dental plan benefits under the city’s employee benefit plan, providing and directing said modifications be incorporated into the plan documents, summary plan descriptions and benefit summary sheets, and Resolution No. 2807, approving and authorizing execution of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Administrative Services Agreement and necessary exhibits, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Exhibit to the Stop Loss Coverage Policy, the HCSC COBRA Administrative Services Addendum, the Mutual of Omaha Customer Verification Guide, the Mutual of Omaha Group Insurance Application, the MetLife Dental and Vision Application for Group Insurance Coverage, and the CVS Health Client Requirements Document, and all other required documents, all to become effective on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.