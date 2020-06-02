At a glance: Muskogee City Council Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of Muskogee City Council, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of May 18.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4094-A, closing the right of way shown as South E Street, south of East Madison Street, between Block 303 and 304 and within the Muskogee Original Townsite, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Approved preliminary plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres along West Shawnee Bypass and North 24th Street.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of May 18.
• Approved claims for all city departments from May 9 through May 22.
• Took no action regarding proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.
• Approved reappointment of Ched Wetz to a seven-year term with the Muskogee Medical Center Authority beginning June 1.
• Approved request to apply for PPE Grant from Homeland Security/FEMA in the amount of $19,316.82 for preventive measures regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.4375 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.18 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.36 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.255 per pound to D&F Services; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.472 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.143 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 7) Caustic Soda at $0.1738 per pound to Univar USA, or take other necessary action.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all departments from April 25 through May 8.
• Lowest best bid from Heartland Property Maintenance for the weed abatement contract in the amount of $0.006 per square foot for mowing, $27.50 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, $12.50 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up of structures, and no charge for spraying of weeds.
• Resolution No. 2811 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the city and authorize conveyance of said property.
• Change Order No. 1 to construction contract with L&L Construction Inc. for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Emergency Clarifier Repairs, replacing gravity thickener bridge, modify clarifier sludge piping, repair gravity thickener valves and piping, and replace chlorine equipment, in an additional amount of $83,853, with a time extension of 60 additional days.
REGULAR AGENDA
• No action taken following the presentation of reports about the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved Resolution No. 2812, declaring items of personal property presently in the possession of the city as surplus to the city’s needs and authorize the city manager to offer the same for sale or disposal, all as per the attached list.
• Appointed Ward I Councilor Stephanie Morgan to serve as the city’s representative during a settlement conference in a case styled Elias Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments vs. City of Muskogee, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, 19-CV-066-RAW.
