During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of June 7, 2021.
• Approved policy requiring City Council approval of negotiation strategy before collective bargaining talks begin each fiscal year.
• Approve proposal to solicit bids for mowing at city facilities and parks.
• Approved amended Council Policy 2-7, Safety Plan: Creating a Safety Culture.
• Approved amended Council Policy 2-5, Injury Reporting.
• Approved appointment of Michelle Shirley to the Planning Commission, filling the unexpired term of Jim Wilson, beginning July 1 and ending March 31, 2022.
• Approved lowest bid including Alternate Numbers 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 to Traffic and Lighting Systems for the Four Corners Project in the amount of $642,067.01 as approved by the Street Committee.
• Approved best bid from Southern Material Handling in the amount of $28,414 for a 6,000-pound capacity forklift for the Water Treatment Plant.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of June 7 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from May 29 through June 11.
• Approved new copier lease with Xerox Financial Service LLC.
• Approved cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the City and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the community's economic well-being.
• Approved cooperative agreement with Muskogee County Public Transit Authority for public transportation services provided within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
Took no action after discussing during an executive session the ongoing litigation styled Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments v. City of Muskogee et al., pending before the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, Case No. 19-CV-066-RAW.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding, extending provisions of existing collective bargaining agreement with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 until the earlier of June 30, 2022, or a new CBA is approved.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding, extending provisions of existing collective bargaining agreement with International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 57 until the earlier of June 30, 2022, or a new CBA is approved.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding, extending provisions of existing collective bargaining agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 until the earlier of June 30, 2022, or a new CBA is approved.
