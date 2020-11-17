At a glance: Muskogee City Council, Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Nov. 2.
• Approved Amendment No. 2 to engineering services agreement with Cowan Group Engineering for Project C: Interconnect Waterlines.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report and discussion about Veterans Day activities in Muskogee.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Nov. 2.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.
• Approved fiscal year 2019 audit performed by Arledge and Associates.
• Forwarded without recommendation a report and recognition of Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Rejected a proposed amendment to emergency resolution mandating the use of masks by most people while inside most businesses, placing the burden of enforcement on business management or owners.
