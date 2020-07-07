At a glance: Muskogee City Council — Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Struck from consideration the selection of a chairman and vice chairman of the Public Works Committee.
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of June 15.
• Approved Ordinance 4095-A, rezoning Lot 1 in Block A of Melrose Place Replat, City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial to C-2, General Commercial, and authorized staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4096-A, rezoning Lots 1 through 5 in Block 388, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorized staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Tabled until July 20 consideration of Ordinance 4097-A, rezoning the North 79 feet of Lot 16, Block 62, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-5, Mobile Home Residential, to R-4, Multi-Family Residential.
• Approved Ordinance 4098-A, rezoning Lots 7 through 9, Block 331, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorized staff to revise the official zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved final plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres located on West Shawnee Bypass and North 24th Street.
• Approved amended City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action, for fiscal year 2021.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of June 15.
• Approved claims for all city departments June 6 through June 26.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4100-A and joinder agreement, amending the employee retirement system, Defined Benefit COLA Plan for retirees only for the City of Muskogee, Oklahoma, to incorporate IRS changes, State Law changes and/or clarification/clean-up language; providing for effective date, providing for repealer and severability; and Declaring an Emergency.
• Struck from consideration Resolution No. 2819, declaring a parcel of property located within the 200 Block of North 12th Street, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the city’s needs and authorizing conveyance of said property.
• Approved lowest bid from Ross Construction in the amount of $687,231.92 for the North 43rd and North 45th Street, Hancock Road and Chandler Intersection Project, pending Street Committee approval.
• Approved ratification of the emergency rental of the Rain for Rent Raw water Sewage Pump in the amount of $13,136.04 for a cumulative total of $41,873.31.
• Approved Change Order No. 1 to Williams Contracting in the amount of $15,188 for additional concrete paving for the Hatbox Field Improvements Project.
• Approved receipt of donated funds for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program in the amount of $3,577.10 for the months of March, April and May 2020.
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance 4099-A, granting a 90-day extension of the Cable Provider Franchise granted to Cebridge Acquistion L.P., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications, pursuant to Ordinance No. 3870-A; Providing for Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency.
• Struck from consideration the selection of a new member for the Purchasing Committee.
• Approved lowest bid by Cook’s Consulting LLC in the amount of $529,000 for the 2019 Water Plant Flood Repair Project.
• Authorized the city manager to renew an agreement with Great Plains Consulting to provide project construction inspection services on various OWRB projects as required by the loan agreement.
• Took no action after convening an executive session pursuant to 25 O.S. § 307 B.1 to discuss City Manager Mike Miller's employment and related issues.
