At a glance: Muskogee City Council, Public Works and Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special meeting of the Muskogee City Council, city councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Aug. 3 meeting.
• Approved Public hearing and take action on Resolution No. 2824, amending the land use map regarding property located along the west side of North 32nd Street, north of Harris Road, from Regional/Corridor Commercial to Light Industrial and authorize staff to revise the map if approved.
• Approved Public Hearing and take action on Ordinance No. 4104-A, rezone 3217 N. 32nd St., from C-2, General Commercial, to I-1, Light Industrial, and authorize staff to revise the zoning map if approved.
• Approved request to remove a stop sign located at the intersection of Second and Court streets for east- and west-bound traffic, converting it to a two-way, north-south, stop-controlled intersection.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Aug. 3 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from July 25 through Aug. 7.
• Approved amendment No.1 to engineering service agreement for tank-mixing design and water distribution improvements, amending the original agreement dated March 15, 2018.
• Authorized the city manager to amend and execute a professional services agreement between the city of Muskogee and Retail Strategies for a reduced amount not to exceed $32,000 for retail recruitment and consulting services.
• Approved Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame’s request for matching grant funds in the amount of $12,137.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• No action taken following a presentation of reports about the COVID-19 pandemic.
