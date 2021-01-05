At a glance: Muskogee City Council, Public Works, Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special City Council meeting, city councilors took the following action:

PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA

• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Dec. 7 meeting.

• Approved Change Order No. 2 for Utility Technology Services, removal of batteries from 8,500 discontinued meters being replaced as part of the Automated Meter Reading System Project.

• Approved the appointment of Joshua Cotten to serve a four-year term on the Wellness Initiative Board, replacing Keith Harlin beginning Jan. 1.

FINANCE AGENDA

• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Dec. 7 meeting.

• Approved claims for all city departments from Nov. 28 through Dec. 26.

• Struck from the agenda the presentation of report and recognition of Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees Diversity Training.

• Accepted lowest bid from Rosscon LLC, an amount not to exceed $3 million, for the NE Zone Mill & Overlay Project No. 2020008 pending approval by citizens street committee.

• Accepted lowest bid from Cook Construction in the amount of $1,341,261.50, for Waterline Interconnects Package B Project No. 2020016.

• Accepted lowest bid from OMNI Mechanical in the amount of $452,995 for the replacement of HVAC system at the Swim and Fitness Center Natatorium.

SPECIAL CALL: CITY COUNCIL AGENDA

• Took no action following the presentation of reports about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you