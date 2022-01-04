At a glance: Muskogee City Council Public Works, Finance committees

During regular meetings Monday of the Muskogee Public Works and Finance committees and a special Muskogee City Council meeting, councilors took the following action:
PUBLIC WORKS AGENDA
• Approved Public Works Committee minutes of Dec. 6 meeting.
• Approved Ordinance 4148-A, rezoning property addressed as 2408 W. Broadway from C-1, Local Commercial, to R-1, Single Family Residential, and revising zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved Ordinance 4145-A, amending the city Code of Ordinances, Chapter 78, Traffic and Vehicles, Article III, Equipment, by adding Section 78-77, Coupling Devices and Towing Methods for trailers, semi trailers, manufactured homes or towed motor vehicles, by providing for codification, repealer, severability and setting an effective date.
• Authorized the mayor to prepare and submit a letter of support for the Ecolink Broadband Project.
• Approved amendment to contract with Georgia-Pacific for the provision of potable water, recognizing its change of name to Georgia-Pacific Muskogee LLC, specifically for its Muskogee site to align with its legal entity structure of assets.
• Approved amendments to City Council Policy 3-1-1, Affirmative Action, for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.
• Approved appointment of Pearline Boyattia-Craig to the Muskogee Urban Renewal Authority, filling the expired term of Michael Todd Jones beginning Jan. 3 and ending Aug. 31, 2024.
• Approved appointment of Doug G. Buse to the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of David Ragsdale, beginning Jan. 3 and ending Dec. 31, 2027.
FINANCE AGENDA
• Approved Finance Committee minutes of Dec. 6 meeting.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Nov. 27 through Dec. 24.
• Authorized the city manager to negotiate and execute contract with Planning Design Group for the provision of landscape architectural services for Grandview Park Project as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Board.
• Approved Muskogee Fire Department's application for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant to acquire new communications equipment.
• Approved lowest and best bid from Five Star Demolition LLC for $2.48 per square foot for the City of Muskogee Foundation and City Demolition Project.
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
• No action taken after discussing matters pertaining to economic development within the urban renewal project area in the northwest quadrant of the city during an executive session.
