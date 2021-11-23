During a regular meeting Monday of the Muskogee City Council and special meetings of Muskogee Redevelopment Authority and Muskogee Municipal Authority, councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Oct. 23 through Nov. 5.
• State contract pricing from Joe Cooper Chevrolet in the amount of $35,343 for the purchase of one 2022 Chevrolet 2500 4WD Crew Cab truck for the Emergency Management Department.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Tabled until Jan. 10 consideration of Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee Ave. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorize revisions of the official zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4139-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances, Article 4, Section 54-111 (6), Disorderly Conduct; by providing defense, adding repealer, severability, and setting an effective date.
• Approved Resolution No. 2881, Project Agreement No. 35734(04) with Oklahoma Department of Transportation for the replacement of traffic signals on U.S. 62 at North Country Club Road.
• Approved ODEQ Permit No. SL000051210672, construction of 4,000 linear feet of eight-inch PVC gravity sanitary sewer line and all appurtenances to serve the South 54th Street Landfill Sewer Line.
• Revocation of an urban renewal plan titled Muskogee Downtown Revitalization and Neighborhood Development Project, as amended April 1984 and approved by the City Council of the City of Muskogee on May 14, 1984.
• Authorized further negotiations with International Association of Firefighters Local No. 57.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker's compensation claim filed by Derrell Jones according to undisclosed terms discussed during executive session.
• No action taken after discussing economic development within the Central Business District.
• Struck the following items from consideration during an executive session:
d) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Manager Mike Miller and take appropriate action in open session.
e) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Attorney Roy D. Tucker and take appropriate action in open session.
f) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment and evaluate the performance of City Clerk Tammy L. Tracy and take appropriate action in open session.
g) Pursuant to 5 O.S. § 307 B.1 Title 25 to discuss the employment, terms, evaluation, hiring, appointment, demotion, disciplining, resignation, or termination of Municipal Judge Toni Bradley-Smith and take appropriate action in open session.
MUSKOGEE REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
• Appointed Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed to serve as Vice Chair of Muskogee Redevelopment Authority and Ward I Councilor Stephanie Morgan to serve as Secretary-Treasurer.
• Approved proposal to assume operations of Muskogee Civic Center from the city, which will retain the real property and physical facility.
• No action taken after discussing matters pertaining to economic development in the northwest quadrant of the city.
MUSKOGEE MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY
Consider:
• Approved Resolution No. 2882 of the Muskogee Municipal Authority, authorizing the execution of a professional services agreements and the distribution of bid packages for financing of streets improvement program funded by temporary sales tax and City of Muskogee Foundation grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.