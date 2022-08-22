At a glance: Muskogee City Council regular meeting

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
APPROVED
• Minutes from City Council special session Aug. 1, 2022 and Regular session Aug. 8, 2022.
• • •
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• All claims for all City departments July 23, 2022 through August 5, 2022.
• Using Statewide Contract pricing from Clark Equipment Company in the amount of $31,866.82, for the purchase of one (1) Bobcat E20 T4 ZTS Compact Excavator with attachments, for use in the Water Distribution Division.
• Oklahoma State Contract pricing from J & R Equipment, LLC, of Oklahoma City, for the purchase of one (1) current production model of a Crane Carrier chassis, and Labrie body, in the amount of $349,028.17, for the use in the Solid Waste Division.
• Preliminary and final plat of the Woodbine Addition.
• Preliminary and final plat of Plaza Street Partners Subdivision.
• Entering into an agreement between the City of Muskogee Fire Department and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to allow the Fire Marshals to become a Task Force Officer with the ATF.
• Creating new employment position within the Code Enforcement Division to be charged with medical marijuana enforcement, inspections, and licensing.
• Appointment of Andrea Chancellor to the Historic Preservation Commission to serve a three (3) year term, filling the expired term of Melony Carey, beginning September 1, 2022, and ending August 31, 2025.
• • •
REGULAR AGENDA
Approved:
• Final payment to FM Construction, in the amount of $21,250, Project No. 2022018, for the Recycle Center Building.
• Master Agreement Work Order #3 between Olsson, Inc., and the City of Muskogee for professional engineering, construction, phase, administration, inspection/observation, and grant close-out services for Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport's Airfield Lighting and Signage Rehabilitation project, AIP Project No. 3-40-0062-013.
• Authorizing Staff to issue a Notice to Proceed to Third Generation Electric for Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport's Airfield Lighting and Signage Rehabilitation project, AIP Project #3-40-0062-013.
• Amended agreement with PDG Design firm to include an archeological survey as required for the Land Water Conservation Fund for the Grandview Park Redevelopment Project.
• Voted in Open Session to take no action on negotiations with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465.
• Voted in Open Session to take no action on negotiations negotiations with the International Association of Firefighters, Local No. 57.
• Voted in Open Session to authorize City Attorney to settle the Worker's Compensation claim of Noah Evans in the amount discussed in Executive Session.
• Voted in Open Session to approve Resolution 2914 settling the claim with Jansen, Oklahoma, and Resolution 2914 settling the claim against the distributors in the litigation styled, In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation, Multidistrict Litigation No. 2804, in which the City of Muskogee is a party and further authorizing the mayor and city clerk to sign any necessary documents.
Commented
