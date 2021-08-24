At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Consider:
Minutes for City Council regular session Aug. 9.
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Addendum to Retainer Agreement for Professional Services with Animal Medical Center dated June 12, modifying the rates charged for spay, neuter and other services.
• Retainer agreement for professional services with the Oklahoma Humane Society for veterinary services for the Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.
• Resolution No. 2863, adopting Amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to Schedule of Fees and Charges per attached list (Animal Regulations), or take other necessary action. (Tyler Evans)
• Proposal from Digi Security Systems to replace the security camera system in the Police Department for an amount not to exceed $70,000.
• Resolution No. 2870, declaring 60, two-yard dumpers to be surplus to the needs of the city and authorizing the city manager to dispose of the same.
• Removal of traffic signals at 7th and Broadway Streets, replacing them with four-way stop signs, as recommended by Traffic Engineering Consultants (TEC).
• Interagency contract with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for the provision of a Household Waste Collection Event in an amount not to exceed $30,000.
• Interlocal agreement with the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners for street improvements to 53rd Street South.
• Lowest and best bid to Daris Contractors LLC in the amount of $1,207,200 for Raw Water Pump Station Rehabilitation.
• Appointment of Bill Shelby to a six-year term with the Muskogee Industrial Trust, filling the expired term of Billy Taylor beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Dorian Scotto to a three-year term with the Board of Adjustment, filling the expired term of Russell Sain beginning Oct. 1.
• Appointment of Robin Hopkins to a five-year term with the City Facilities Board, filling the expired term of Perline Boyattia-Craig beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointment of Tracy Cole to a five-year term with the Muskogee Tourism Authority Board, filling the expired term of Marlon Coleman beginning Aug. 1.
• Application of matching grant funds for the Roxy Theater totaling $2,500.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved claims for all city departments from July 24 through Aug. 6.
• Took no action following a report about the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning scheduled for August 27-29 at Hatbox Field.
• Accepted a $147,000 donation from the Miriam K. Freedman and Raymond Freedman Charitable Remainder Unitrust.
• Designated the donation from the Miriam Freedman Trust to be used toward the purchase a Wattman Trackless Train, as recommended by the Park and Recreation Board.
• Approved final payment to MGS Construction Services Inc. for the remodel of Fire Station No. 3 in the amount of $1,000.
• Directed staff to review and prepare a report about the proposed transfer of the management and operations of the city's economic development program to the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Took no action following a report about the recent National Championship won by Green Country-Muskogee Softball Team.
• No action taken after discussing matters pertaining to undisclosed economic development project within northwest quadrant of the city.
• Directed staff to negotiate terms of an agreement with developer pursuant to undisclosed terms for undisclosed economic development project within the Central Business District of the City.
• No action taken after discussing a pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project.
• Approved collective bargaining agreement with American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local No. 2465 subject to approval by union members.
• No action taken after discussing ongoing contract negotiations with International Association of Fire Fighters Local No. 57.
• Approved collective bargaining agreement with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 95 subject to approval by union members.
• No action taken by Workers Compensation claim filed by Kevin Etchison.
• No action taken after discussing the ongoing litigation styled Quintana, d/b/a Fort Gibson Investments v. City of Muskogee, et al., filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma, Case No. 19-CV-066-RAW.
Commented
