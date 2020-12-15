At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Resolution No. 2837 declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2838, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2839, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• Resolution No. 2840, declaring a parcel of property, more particularly described in the resolution, as surplus to the needs of the City and authorize the conveyance of said property, or take other necessary action.
• City Council Policy 3-3-7, Emergency Paid Sick Leave, or take other necessary action.
• Final Plat of Lawler Legacy Addition, consisting of four lots in one block on 4.27 acres located along North 35th and Court Street, or take other necessary action.
• Change Order No. 1 to contract with Rosscon LLC, in the amount of $19,888.45, for 43rd Street, 45th Street, and Hancock and Chandler Road street projects, collectively, EDA Project No. 08-01-05030, or take other necessary action.
• Change Order No. 2 to contract with Cook Construction, in the amount of $69,018, for Boston to Denver streets Sewer Line Replacement, or take other necessary action.
• Meeting schedule for 2021 of the Muskogee City Council and its Public Works and Finance committees pursuant to City Code 2-20 and Council Policy 1-2, with meeting times and locations remaining in effect.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Struck from the agenda the presentation of information and recognition of Muskogee City Council and Council Appointees’ Diversity Training.
• No action taken following the presentation of reports about the COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee.
• Approved claims for all city departments from Nov. 7 through Nov. 27.
• Approved amendment to the current prescription benefit services agreement with Caremark LLC/Caremark PCS Health LLC to accurately reflect the city’s plan design requirements for the prescription drug benefit program to be administered by CVS Caremark.
• Approved Change Order No. 4 of contract with McGuire Brothers Construction for water distribution improvements: 30-inch Water Line Project.
• Accepted a Bucket Brigade Grant from Georgia-Pacific in the amount of $2,000 to be used by the Muskogee Fire Department.
• Approved Resolution No. 2843, supporting local businesses, waiving certain city-business licensing fees for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker’s compensation claim filed by Mark Etchison for an undisclosed amount discussed during an executive session.
• Authorized the city attorney to settle a pending tort claim filed by Linda Campbell for an undisclosed amount within a range discussed during an executive session and file a friendly suit in district court to record said settlement.
