At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from March 6 through March 26.
• Best bid from Citywide Property Maintenance for the abatement of posted properties in the amount of $0.007 per square foot for mowing, $30.00 per cubic yard for removal of trash and debris, cost plus $5.00 per 4’ x 8’ sheet for boarding up of structures, and no charge for spraying of weeds.
• Final payment to Williams Contracting LLC for Hatbox Event Center Project No. 2019020, in the amount of $62,240.87.
• Application to AARP Community Challenge grant for additional sidewalks from Gibson Street to Civitan Park in the amount of $23,580.
• Purchase from Warren Cat: a Caterpillar 289D3 C3H3 Skid Steer Loader with External Machine Counterweights, 80" Bucket, 84" Independent Grapple Rake, SG36 Stump Grinder, and BRX318 Brushcutter, in the amount of $99,975.00 from state contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Purchase from Deere & Company (P&K Equipment – Muskogee): a John Deere 5065E Utility Tractor in the amount of $31,494.54 from state contract for use in the Parks and Recreation Department.
• Final pay application to Cook Consulting LLC in the amount of $51,920 for Water Plant flood repair.
• Change Order No. 5 for Cowan Group Engineering: Water Distribution Improvements 30-inch Waterline Project.
• Bike Share agreement between the City of Muskogee Wellness Initiative, Saint Francis Health System and Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purchase of a docking system and bicycles to be located at the Depot Green trailhead and available for public use.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Struck from the agenda a request to rezone property addressed as 801 N. 48th St. from R-1, Single Family Residential, to A - Agriculture after applicant withdrew the application.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4119-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances By Amending Chapter 2, Administration, Article V, Boards and Commissions, Division 2, Section 2-155, Created; Composition; Appointment and Qualification of Members; Modifying Appointment Procedure to Comport with the Uniform Appointment Method; Permitting Two Members to Serve Who are Not Residents of the City; Providing for Repealer; Severability; and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approved "Medical Marijuana Use Policy and Permit Request" as it relates to the amended medical marijuana ordinance, permitting industry-related events at designated city facilities.
• Struck from the agenda the proposed appointment of Tracy Cole to the War Memorial Trust Authority after the request was withdrawn by Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee.
• Took no action on a report on city emergency projects arising from the winter storm event in February.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker’s compensation claim filed by Gregory Davis for an undisclosed amount discussed during an executive session.
• Authorized city attorney to settle worker’s compensation claim filed by Robin Orman for an undisclosed amount discussed during an executive session.
• Took no action after discussing during an executive session the pending appeal of a lawsuit styled Deary Vaughn vs. City of Muskogee, CJ-2007-1371, filed in the Muskogee County District Court.
Commented
