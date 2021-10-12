At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Contract amendment to provide an additional three-year agreement with Kansas City Aerosports to supply ballooning activities for the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning at Hatbox Field.
• Final payment to Williams Contracting LLC for the Depot Green, Project No. 2019019, in the amount of $78,283.56.
• Designating funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in the amount of $651,800 as a set aside for water and sewer infrastructure projects at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Receipt of donated funds for the months of June, July and August 2021 in the amount of $5,666.97 for the Animal Shelter Sponsorship Program as per the attached list.
• Appointment of Bonito Gay to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority, filling the expired term of Jack Farr beginning Oct. 1.
• Change Order No. 3 for Automated Meter Reading System in the amount of $49,982.50.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved claims for all city departments from Sept. 11 through Sept. 24.
• No action taken following the first of two public hearings required for the creation of Increment District No. 5, City of Muskogee and the Port of Muskogee Economic Development Project Plan.
• Tabled until Nov. 22 consideration of Ordinance No. 4131-A, rezoning property addressed as 5028 W. Okmulgee Ave. from C-1, Local Commercial, to C-2, General Commercial, and revising the zoning map to reflect said change if approved.
• Reaffirmed and readopted Resolution No. 2368, maintaining existing ward boundaries as established on Aug. 8, 2011, pursuant to recommendation of the Redistricting Committee.
• Authorized city manager to execute an engagement letter with Crawford and Associates, Certified Public Accountants, to perform audit preparation and produce financial statements for the fiscal year 2021.
• No action taken following a report about the status of waterline leaks within municipal boundaries.
• No action taken following a report about drainage issues within Eagle Crest Addition pursuant to City Council direction.
• Approved a contract with 211 N. Third St. LLC for downtown loft apartment project.
• Approved an economic development agreement for a project within the central business district pursuant to terms discussed during an executive session.
• Authorized the negotiation of an economic development agreement with developer of a proposed project within the southwest quadrant pursuant to terms discussed during an executive session and bring it back for City Council approval.
• Authorized the city attorney to negotiate a settlement of the worker's compensation claim filed by Jeff Lester within a range discussed during an executive session.
Commented
