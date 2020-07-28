At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from June 27 through July 10.
• Contract with Hilldale Public Schools to furnish two uniformed officers to provide security and act as the school resource officers for the school district campuses.
• Preliminary and final plat of Scott Towers Addition, consisting of one lot on 2.98 acres, located at 3217 N. 32nd St.
• Request for subterranean anchor easement to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
• Appointment of John Schilt to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointment of David P. Jones to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning Sept. 1.
• Appointment of Tim Wheeler to the Muskogee City-County Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning Sept. 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Resolution No. 2820, amending the Land Use Map regarding property located in the 600 block of South Main Street, more particularly described in the resolution, from Local Commercial to Multi-Family Residential, and authorize staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4097-A, rezoning the North 79 feet of Lot 16, Block 62, Muskogee Original Townsite, City of Muskogee, from R-5, Mobile Home Residential, to R-4, Multi-Family Residential, and authorizing staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4101-A, rezoning 600 N. Main St., more particularly described in the ordinance, from I-1, Light Industrial, to C-2, General Commercial, and authorizing staff to revise the map to reflect said change if approved.
• Took no action after presentation of COVID-19 pandemic in Muskogee, which included information about the city’s additions to its pandemic mitigation plan.
• Approved policy mandating the wearing of face coverings in accordance with CDC guidelines for all members of the public who enter and remain inside a city-owned or -operated facility, directing the city manager to establish and enforce a policy for the wearing of face coverings for employees of said facilities, and authorizing and directing an amendment to Resolution No. 2801.
• Approved a cooperative agreement with Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the purpose of applying for grants and grant activities on behalf of the city and other not-for-profit activities that enhance the economic well-being of the community.
• Approved a cooperative agreement with Muskogee County Public Transit Authority to provide public transportation services within Muskogee’s municipal boundaries.
• Approved sole bid from Warfeather LLC in the amount of $34,705 for the COVID-19 City Hall remodel.
• Approved Change Order No. 2 to construction contract with McGuire Brothers for the 30-inch Water Line Improvements Project, relocation of an eight-inch conflicting waterline.
• Approved receipt of matching grant funds in the amount of $24,826 after the presentation of a report about operations of the War Memorial Park and update about the status of FEMA projects relating to the 2019 flood and its impacts on the U.S.S. Batfish.
• Reappointed Ivory Vann to serve on the City of Muskogee Foundation Board for a two-year term beginning Aug. 1.
• Took no action after a presentation from Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann about the Housing Rehabilitation and Neighborhood Redevelopment Program from its creation in 2005 to present.
• Authorized settlement of workers’ compensation claim filed by Brandon Page for an undisclosed amount not to exceed that which was discussed during an executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.