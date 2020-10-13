At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
WHAT: Muskogee City Council regular meeting.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
WHERE: City Council Chambers, third floor, Muskogee Municipal Building, 229 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ON TV: Broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 14.
INFORMATION: Those who would like to address councilors during the meeting must sign in at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins.
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from Sept. 12 through Sept. 25.
• Change Order No. 2 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Emergency Clarifier repairs in the amount of $204,561.90 for bio-solids removal, hauling and disposal costs.
• Contract with Tonto Construction in the amount of $86,400 for bio-solid removal, hauling and disposal by Agricultural Land Application from Digester No. 1 at the Pollution Control Plant.
• Acceptance of the 2020 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $31,183.
• Change Order No. 3 to the 30-inch Waterline Improvements Project in the amount of $25,695.
• Appointment of David Jones to the Muskogee Street Advisory Commission to serve a five-year term, replacing James Young, beginning Oct. 1.
• Appointment of Charles Floyd to the War Memorial Trust Authority, serving John Martin’s unexpired term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Took no action following a presentation of report about the COVID-19 pandemic and its local impact.
• Appointed Victor Lezama to the War Memorial Trust Authority, serving Mark Hughes’ unexpired term beginning Oct. 1 and ending Feb. 28, 2021.
• Took no action following a presentation of report about the Free Dump Day on Saturday and related activities for citywide clean-up.
• Took no action following a presentation of report about two recent community events, Okie Jeep Jam at Hatbox Multipurpose Center and Hot Dogs & Heroes at Robison Park.
• Directed staff to prepare a resolution, creating a fund for donations to fund the purchase of cold storage for euthanized animals before delivery to Tulsa organization for incineration on an interim basis and for an incinerator for use at the Muskogee Animal Shelter.
• Direction to staff to prepare budget amendment and draft documents necessary to further a proposed plan for the administration of tourism marketing and promotion.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session a demand by Dylan Jones for arbitration.
• Approved a collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year 2021 with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
