At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from May 9 through May 22.
• Request to apply for PPE Grant offered by Homeland Security-FEMA in the amount of $19,316.82 for the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts.
• Recommended bids for chemicals used for water treatment as follows: 1) Chlorine at $0.4375 per pound to Brenntag Southwest; 2) Fluorosilicic Acid at $0.18 per pound to Univar USA; 3) Poly-Phosphate at $0.36 per pound to Hawkins, Inc.; 4) Alum./Polymer Coagulant at $0.255 per pound to D&F Services; 5) Sodium Chlorite at $0.472 per pound to International Dioxide Inc.; 6) Ferric Chloride at $0.143 per pound to Water Tech Inc.; 7) Caustic Soda at $0.1738 per pound to Univar USA, or take other necessary action.
• Preliminary Plat of Leebrick Addition, consisting of three lots on 2.64 acres located on West Shawnee and North 24th Street.
• Reappointment of Ched Wetz to a seven-year term with the Muskogee Medical Center Authority beginning June 1.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance No. 4094-A, closing the right of way shown as South E Street, south of East Madison Street and lying between Block 303 and 304 within Muskogee Original Townsite, more particularly described in the ordinance, providing for severability and setting an effective date.
• Approved Resolution No. 2813, amending the fiscal year 2020 municipal budget to provide for the transfer of additional revenues to Hatbox Water Park Fund and the Swim and Fitness Center Fund and a pledge of said revenues.
• Approved professional service agreement for the fiscal year 2021 with Michael Gillard, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for Workers’ Compensation Court.
• Approved professional service agreement for fiscal year 2021 with Michael Finerty, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for Workers’ Compensation Court.
• Approved professional service agreement with Ron Wright to provide representation in the four inverse condemnation lawsuits filed in Muskogee County District Court and authorize the mayor and city clerk to execute the agreement.
• Approved memorandum of understanding and a collective bargaining agreement that rolls over the terms from the previous year for fiscal year 2021 with Fire Fighters Local 57.
• Approved memorandum of understanding to carry over the collective bargaining agreement from fiscal year 2020 until a new agreement is negotiated with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
• Approved memorandum of understanding and collective bargaining agreement for fiscal year 2021 — rolling over the terms of the fiscal year 2020 contract — with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95.
• Authorize city manager, with advice of city attorney, to enforce terms of contract with H&G Paving for the 24th Street Improvement Project.
