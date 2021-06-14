At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city departments from May 8 through May 28.
• Best bid from Hogle Plumbing for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Low bid from B&R Electric for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Lowest and best bid from Gordon’s Heat & Air for maintenance and upkeep of all city facilities and buildings.
• Master Agreement Work Order No. 2 with Olsson Inc. for Professional Engineering Services to design the Airfield Lighting and Signage Rehabilitation Project, AIP Project No. 3-40-0062-013.
• Renewal of professional services agreement with Ron Wright to provide representation for the City of Muskogee in four (4) inverse condemnation lawsuits filed in Muskogee County District Court styled England v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-20; Lacey v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-2007-1377; Taff v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1410; Vaughn v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CJ-2007-1371; and authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to execute the agreement.
• Professional service agreement for fiscal year 2022 with Michael Gillard, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the city in Workers’ Compensation Court.
• Professional service agreement for fiscal year 2022 with Michael Finerty, Attorney at Law, to provide representation for the city in Workers’ Compensation Court.
• Request from Muskogee Police Department to purchase 19 sets of ballistic body armor in the amount of $64,477.47 on a sole-source bid from TYR Tactical for the Special Operations Team.
• Resolution No. 2862, supporting the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s efforts to reconstruct U.S. 69 into a seven-lane configuration along the existing route.
• Memorandum of understanding with Muscogee Nation for a partnership for a potential future road project.
• City Council Policy 3-3-7, Emergency Paid Sick Leave.
REGULAR AGENDA
• No action taken following a public hearing convened for the purpose of discussing City of Muskogee Budget for fiscal year 2022.
• Approved Resolution No. 2864, adopting the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 and establishing budget amendment authority.
• Approved Resolution No. 2868, authorizing the continuation of the account fund entitled “Solid Waste Improvements” and designating the manner in which said account shall be operated for the upcoming budget year.
• Approved amendments to Ordinance No. 4123-A, Chapter 22, Business Regulations, Section 22-675 General Requirements; Amending Subsection 22-675(O) Restricting Smoking and Vaping of Medical Marijuana at City Owned or Operated Facilities to the Southwest Area of Hatbox Field and the South Parking Lot of the Civic Center.
• Appointed Wayne Johnson to the Martin Luther King Community Trust Authority, filling the expired term of Kenny Payne, beginning Aug. 1.
• Awarded contract to Go Fresh for $37 a box for the Nutrition Assistance Food Box Program funded by the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 Response Grant.
• Approved purchase by Muskogee Police Department of 24 Getac replacement laptops for police vehicles from Brite computers from state contract in the amount of $64,131.09.
• Approved receipt of donated funds for the month of May in the amount of $1,400 for the Muskogee Police Department.
• Approved request to submit an application for the Muskogee Civic Center, seeking an SBA Shuttered Venue Operator Grant in the amount of $87,207.76.
• Took no action following the presentation of a report about the Adopt-A-Trail Program.
• Took no action following a presentation about Restore Hope, a nonprofit program for low- and moderate-income renters who need help paying rent and utility bills.
• Designated a segment of Lenepah Street extending west from 12th Street for one block as Smokehouse Bob Newton Drive.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate and execute development agreement with developer of unnamed project in the southeast quadrant of the city.
• Took no action after discussing negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2465.
• Took no action after discussing negotiations with the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 57.
• Took no action after discussing negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95.
• Took no action after discussing pending claim or action related to the 24th Street Improvement Project.
