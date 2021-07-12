At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Change Order No. 3 to the construction contract with Cook Consulting LLC for Wastewater Improvements, adding 90 linear feet of 48-inch boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 5 on UP Railroad Crossing, $90,000.00 — and 25 linear feet of boring and encasement — Bid Item No. 9 on Shawnee Road Crossing, $28,375.00 — for a total Increase of $118,375.
• Approved short term-funding agreement with the War Memorial Park related to the FEMA project and restoration of U.S.S. Batfish.
• Approved Muskogee Police Department's purchase of a Lenco Armored Rescue Vehicle, to include delivery, on a sole source quote in the amount of $324,530.
• Approved expenditures up to the budgeted amounts for Central Square Naviline, Tyler Incode, Tyler Executime, WAN Network Connectivity, and purchase of new computers and printers.
• Discussed the development of policies for use and operation of concession stands at the Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Authorized and directed staff to apply for all available grants to fund the installation of 1) a splash pad at Langston Park and 2) installation of lighting at Robison Park Skate Park.
• No action taken following the presentation of a status report for the athletic fields at the Love Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Approved memorandum of agreement with the Cherokee Nation related to the enforcement of municipal crimes committed by members or citizens of a federally recognized tribe within the jurisdictional boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.
• Approved reappointment of Alice Smith to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority beginning July 1.
• Approved reappointment of Gary Dunlap to a three-year term with the Muskogee Housing Authority beginning July 1.
• Struck from the agenda the appointment of Jordan Brown to a five-year term with the Muskogee Tourism Authority, filling the expired term of Roger Bell, beginning Aug. 1.
• Appointed Ward I Councilor Evelyn Hibbs as fully authorized settlement representative and Ward I Councilor Stephanie Morgan as alternate in a lawsuit pending in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma styled Rickey Davis v. City of Muskogee, Case No. CV-20-075-SPS.
• No action taken after discussing during an executive session litigation related to the national opioid epidemic.
