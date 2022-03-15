At a glance: Muskogee City Council

During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
Approved:
• Claims for all city department from Jan. 29 through Feb. 28.
• Approval of the Preliminary and Final Plat of Chen Addition, consisting of one lot on 4.83 acres, located southwest of the Southwest intersection of Sandow and Spruce Streets.
• Approval of amended City Council Policy 3-5-2, Employee of the Month.
AGENDA
• Tabled until March 21 consideration of Ordinance No. 4152-A, rezoning property addressed as 3701 S. York St. from R-1, Single-Family Residential, to R-A, Agriculture Residential, and revisions of the zoning map.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4155-A, rezoning property located southwest of the intersection at South Country Club Road and Gawf Lane from C-1, Local Commercial, to R-1, Single Family Residential, and authorized revisions of the zoning map to reflect said change.
• Approved planned improvements for athletic fields, leagues and other operations at Love Hatbox Sports Complex.
• Approved amendments to Ordinance No. 4157-A, adopting revised Joinder Agreement and Master Defined Contribution Plan Document establishing the Employee Retirement System, Defined Contribution Plan for the City of Muskogee, providing for Repealer, Severability and Declaring an Emergency.
• Tabled until March 21 consideration of Ordinance No. 4159-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances by Adding Chapter 3, City Council Ethics, Article II, Ethics; Section 3-8, General Policy; Section 3-9, Conflict Of Interest; Section 3-10, Use And Disclosure Of Information Prohibited; Section 3-11, Use of Cellular Phones And Recording Devices Prohibited; Section 3-12, Positive Workplace Environment; Section 3-13, Ethics Advisory Committee: Creation And Structure; Section 3-14, Participation In Ethics Investigations; Section 3-15, Violation; Adding Repealer, Severability, Codification, And Setting An Effective Date.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4160-A, amending The City of Muskogee Code Of Ordinances by amending Chapter 18, Buildings and Building Regulations; Article II, Registration Certificates and Fees; Permits, Bond and Insurance; Division 6., Vacant Buildings; Section 18-143, Vacant Buildings: Contact Information and Vacant Building Plan; Adding Repealer, Severability, Codification, and Setting An Effective Date.
• Approved Ordinance No. 4161-A, amending the City of Muskogee Code of Ordinances By Amending Chapter 78, Traffic And Vehicles; Article VI, Stopping, Standing And Parking; Division 2., Parking Regulations; Section 78-224, Two-Hour Parking Limitations; Signs, Enforcement And Increase of Unpaid Fines, Downtown Parking Corridor; Sec. 78-225. Immobilization and Removal of Vehicles; Adding Repealer, Severability, and Setting an Effective Date.
• Approved donation of gym equipment valued at $6,000 from Dr. Jason Dansby to be used in the Muskogee Police Department gym.
• Approved Resolution No. 2893, authorizing and directing the mayor and city clerk to execute documents necessary to facilitate the settlement and related to the lawsuit styled Muskogee Medical Center Authority v. Muskogee Regional Medical Center LLC, et al., pending in Muskogee County District Court, Case No. CJ-19-405.
• Authorize city attorney to settle worker's compensation claim filed by Kris Bridges in accordance with undisclosed terms discussed during an executive session.
