During a regular meeting Monday of the City Council, city councilors took the following action:
CONSENT AGENDA
• Approved claims for all departments from Jan. 24 through Feb. 21.
• Authorized city manager to assist the Muskogee City-County E-911 Trust Authority in funding a reimbursable grant by advancing the balance of the city's current fiscal year funding to the authority.
• Authorized city manager to negotiate and execute a contract with Dobson Technologies to provide Wide Area Network (WAN) connectivity to city buildings in an amount not to exceed $66,500.
• Approved request to apply for the 2020 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Peer Support Implementation Project Grant through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, in the amount of $125,000.
• Approved request for permission for the Commemorative Air Force Air Power Tour and the Military & Indian Aviation Heritage Foundation to host and operate a public aviation event titled “Bombers, Blues & BBQ” on October 16, 17 and 18 at Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport.
• Appointed Kimberli Jaquez to serve on the Parks and Recreation Board, filling the unexpired term of Melissa Hill beginning March 1 and ending Feb. 28, 2021.
REGULAR AGENDA
• Approved Ordinance No. 4091-A, amending certain provisions regarding the Contractors Prequalification Board, making it applicable to subcontractors, revising fee schedule, and declaring an emergency.
• Approved Resolution No. 2800, adopting an amendment to Appendix A of the Muskogee City Code pertaining to fee schedule and charges for competency certification and renewal for general contractors and subcontractors.
• Took no action after presentation from Retail Strategies, third-party provider of retail recruitment and consulting services.
• Approved revisions to Council Policy 2-7, Safety Plan: Creating a Safety Culture, including safety trainings, safety committee and worksite inspections, adding new and measurable goals.
• Took no action after presentation of certificates by Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office for the addition of two properties — The Muskogee Hotel and First Church of Christ Scientist — to the National Register of Historic Places.
• Approved contract with Midwest Employers Casualty Co. for excess workers compensation insurance in the amount of $90,266.
• Approved request from the Muskogee Fire Department to apply for a grant to the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, seeking funds for a triple-combination fire-attack pumper.
• Struck from the agenda the appointment of Alex Reynolds to serve on the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority Tourism Board, an item approved by the Muskogee Redevelopment Authority.
• Appointed Alex Reynolds to serve on the War Memorial Trust Authority for a period commensurate with his term on the Muskogee City Council, replacing Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout.
• Granted permission to negotiate and execute a memorandum of understanding with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95 with regard to the promotion process for lieutenant and captain.
